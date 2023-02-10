Future electricity prices 'perplexing' as reporting season approaches

A wet summer in the north has helped two generators. (Image: Supplied)

The major electricity companies are heading into a reporting season where there will be even greater interest than usual in their profit levels, just as one analyst notes that wholesale electricity future prices are perplexingly high.Forsyth Barr analyst Andrew Harvey-Green, in a wrap of the electricity sector, pondered what is happening with Australian stock exchange (ASX) wholesale electricity future trades, saying there appeared to be an element of mispricing.Future prices represent what the market thinks will happen with supply and demand i...