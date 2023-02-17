Gabrielle damage eats up all year's lines repair budget

The early estimate was it would take $100m to repair electricity lines damage caused by Gabrielle. (Image: Getty)

The estimated cost for electricity lines companies to restore power due to Cyclone Gabrielle is about $100 million, exceeding the entire annual budget for such work across the whole country and the $81m spent in the previous year.Electricity Networks Association (ENA) chief executive Graeme Peters said the 27 lines companies covering New Zealand had a combined forecast service restoration and emergency capital expenditure spend of $76.4m in the year ending March 31, 2023.The actual spend on service interruption and emergency operating expenditu...