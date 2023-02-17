Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Gabrielle damage eats up all year's lines repair budget

Gabrielle damage eats up all year's lines repair budget
The early estimate was it would take $100m to repair electricity lines damage caused by Gabrielle. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 17 Feb 2023
The estimated cost for electricity lines companies to restore power due to Cyclone Gabrielle is about $100 million, exceeding the entire annual budget for such work across the whole country and the $81m spent in the previous year.Electricity Networks Association (ENA) chief executive Graeme Peters said the 27 lines companies covering New Zealand had a combined forecast service restoration and emergency capital expenditure spend of $76.4m in the year ending March 31, 2023.The actual spend on service interruption and emergency operating expenditu...
Environment

Predator Free 2050 too narrowly focused

Too many pest species, including deer, pigs and goats, are being ignored.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Media

A fantastic creative vein runs through NZ

The CEO of global ad agency TBWA says NZ creatives punch above their weight.

Daniel Dunkley 5:00am
Energy

Contact's 10% power bill hike a risk

Analysts said Contact’s mass market tariff has increased on average by 10% in the three months from November 2022. 

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am

More Energy

Energy

Contact's 10% power bill hike a risk

Analysts said Contact’s mass market tariff has increased on average by 10% in the three months from November 2022. 

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Energy

Scramble to fix a flooded substation built by a river

The flooding from Cyclone Gabrielle burst the Tūtaekurī River’s banks.

Ian Llewellyn 16 Feb 2023
News in Brief

Power outage also impacts fuel networks

The government has set up the fuel sector coordinating entity.

Staff reporters 16 Feb 2023
Energy

12,000 households regain power overnight in Auckland

About 30,000 people across the city remain without power.

Staff reporters 15 Feb 2023