Gas sector needs charm not intervention says Shane Jones

Shane Jones is going to try to woo oil and gas money into NZ. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 28 Mar 2024
Resources minister Shane Jones says he is not considering government intervention in the oil and gas sector but is going overseas to try to entice international players back to New Zealand.When he took office, Jones received advice from the gas sector regulator that the country could face gas shortages within a few years. This would put many businesses at risk with a potential energy shortage, adding pressure on electricity supply during peak demand.The Gas Industry Co recommended a deal be done with Methanex to ensure its c...
