Gas users warned about winter 2023 energy shortage

(Image: Getty)

The gas regulator has warned large gas users to make sure they have contracts in place to deal with a potential energy shortage during next year's winter.The Gas Industry Company (GIC) said in a newsletter to stakeholders its view is that the energy supply in 2023 may remain tight despite current high hydro lake levels.For some time, GIC has been warning about constrained gas supplies.In recent years, major gas users – most notably Methanex – have had to mothball production to free up gas for electricity generators to keep...