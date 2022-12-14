Menu
Gas users warned about winter 2023 energy shortage

(Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 14 Dec 2022
The gas regulator has warned large gas users to make sure they have contracts in place to deal with a potential energy shortage during next year's winter.The Gas Industry Company (GIC) said in a newsletter to stakeholders its view is that the energy supply in 2023 may remain tight despite current high hydro lake levels.For some time, GIC has been warning about constrained gas supplies.In recent years, major gas users – most notably Methanex – have had to mothball production to free up gas for electricity generators to keep...
Law & Regulation

Multibillion-dollar uncertainties in Building Act analysis

The costs of the energy performance ratings scheme would fall almost entirely on building owners.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Finance

Moola liquidators trying to find buyer for loan book

The company went under despite a report finding net profit in the non-banking sector grew by 56.8% this year. 

Riley Kennedy 5:00am

