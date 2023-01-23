Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Genesis Energy reduces emissions and grows customer numbers in Q2

Staff reporters
Mon, 23 Jan 2023
Favourable market conditions in the second quarter of the financial year saw Genesis Energy reduce emission and portfolio fuel costs.The listed energy company provided an update to the market this morning, in which customer numbers increased by 2.5%, to 481,000, relative to the same period last year.In addition, loyalty and customer satisfaction remained strong, with net churn declining to 11.7%, a 0.9% decrease.Netbacks grew across electricity, gas and LPG.Gas and LPG netback increased 14.2% and 16.4% respectively, and electricity netback incr...
Markets

Serko up as NZ market edges down

Travel software provider Serko jumped 11% on a light day of trading.

Ella Somers 6:00pm
Finance

'Notable dip' in home lending appetite

Mortgage demand dropped 27.4% in the December quarter.

Staff reporters 3:07pm
Primary Sector

West Coast sand bound for Asia

Westland Mineral Sands plans to export one million tonnes of HMC a year.

Oliver Lewis 2:10pm