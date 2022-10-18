See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes

Geo40 director Peter Bradford dies

Staff reporters
Tue, 18 Oct 2022

Bradford was the managing director of IGO, a Western Australian mining company. (Image: GEO40)
Bradford was the managing director of IGO, a Western Australian mining company. (Image: GEO40)
Staff reporters
Tue, 18 Oct 2022
Peter Bradford, an Australian mining boss and director of New Zealand lithium company Geo40, has died aged 64.Bradford was the managing director of IGO, a diversified Western Australia-based mining company, which had grown from a nickel, base metals and gold miner into a key battery metals player with operations around the world.Bradford was also a shareholder in Geo40, which is developing plans to extract lithium from geothermal fluids.Geo40 has commissioned a $22m plant on Contact Energy’s Ohaaki power plant to extract silica from the g...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Finance
Bank wholesale funding costs have quadrupled: NAB CEO
Jenny Ruth | Tue, 18 Oct 2022

Geopolitical developments that spook financial markets could force funding costs higher still.

Sustainable Finance
Industry-certified responsible investment funds outperform, says report
Greg Hurrell | Tue, 18 Oct 2022

The idea that investors have to choose between "responsible investment" and good returns has been decisively debunked, says new research.

Policy
Upton pleads for better environmental reporting and policy
Ian Llewellyn | Tue, 18 Oct 2022

Gaps in data and reporting mean the country has very little idea of whether the environment is improving or getting worse.

Sponsored
Sea change for coastal shipping sees capacity doubled for Pacifica

Coastal shipping company Pacifica has introduced a second vessel to New Zealand waters to meet a rising tide for ocean freight.

Sponsored
Employees the key to cyber security

Many employees fail to recognise or value the importance of cyber security, even though they themselves pose the biggest risks to digital security.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.