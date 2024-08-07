Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Govt considering importing LNG as dire energy shortfall bites

Govt considering importing LNG as dire energy shortfall bites
Energy Minister Simeon Brown blamed the problem and called for bipartisanship. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 07 Aug 2024
Energy Minister Simeon Brown says the government is seriously considering importing liquefied natural gas to fill an energy shortfall.A shortage of supply has sent gas prices soaring. This, combined with low hydro lake levels, has sent wholesale electricity prices to sustained record highs, trading above $800 a megawatt hour this week with numerous spikes higher.Brown said these were the highest electricity prices in the Western world. He blamed Labour’s ban on new oil and gas exploration and other policies for a “dire loss of confi...
NZ dollar jumps as markets pare back August cut expectations
Economy

NZ dollar jumps as markets pare back August cut expectations

Markets are now pricing a 55% chance of a rate cut next week. 

Rebecca Howard 3:20pm
Retail

East Imperial owes $22.7m, liquidators' first report says

The lion's share of the debt is owed to offshore creditors.

Gregor Thompson 1:40pm
East Imperial owes $22.7m, liquidators' first report says
Markets

The reasons for Manawa's trading halt

Manawa worried about not getting paid and adverse market.

Ian Llewellyn 1:25pm
The reasons for Manawa's trading halt

More Energy

The reasons for Manawa's trading halt
Markets

The reasons for Manawa's trading halt

Manawa worried about not getting paid and adverse market.

Ian Llewellyn 1:25pm
Proposal to close Penrose paper mill as high energy costs bite
Primary Sector

Proposal to close Penrose paper mill as high energy costs bite

Oji Fibre Solutions is the latest company to cite the impact of high energy costs.

Oliver Lewis 11:00am
Stress in energy markets could continue to 2026
Energy

Stress in energy markets could continue to 2026

It will be hard to reduce industrial gas use further, the regulator says.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Energy costs driving business closures
Primary Sector

Energy costs driving business closures

Central North Island sawmill closing for two weeks as high energy costs bite.

Oliver Lewis and Ian Llewellyn 06 Aug 2024