Greater resilience means spending more – and higher power bills

The Redclyffe substation was flooded and unusable. (Image: Transpower)

Electricity companies say they have already learnt lessons from Cyclone Gabrielle, but building greater resilience will mean regulators will have to let them spend more, which will mean higher power bills.While power has been restored to most who lost it, there are still thousands without electricity. These are mainly in communities isolated by the storm and in Hawke’s Bay where grid operator Transpower and local lines companies scramble to find alternatives to the badly damaged Redclyffe substation and other parts of the network.As flood...