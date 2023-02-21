Menu
Greater resilience means spending more – and higher power bills

The Redclyffe substation was flooded and unusable. (Image: Transpower)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 21 Feb 2023
Electricity companies say they have already learnt lessons from Cyclone Gabrielle, but building greater resilience will mean regulators will have to let them spend more, which will mean higher power bills.While power has been restored to most who lost it, there are still thousands without electricity. These are mainly in communities isolated by the storm and in Hawke’s Bay where grid operator Transpower and local lines companies scramble to find alternatives to the badly damaged Redclyffe substation and other parts of the network.As flood...
Finance

Redcurrent owes just over $5m – liquidators

The report noted books and records were not kept up to date.

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

It's not just about China for A2 Milk

Investors are interested in whether the company has made inroads in the US.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am

