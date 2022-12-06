Greenpeace accused of derailing emissions reductions

Greenpeace is frustrating plans to build wind turbines and a hydrogen plant. (Image: Ballance)

Greenpeace’s latest legal action against a consent to build wind turbines and a hydrogen production plant will mean more greenhouse gas emissions and is an attempt to derail decarbonisation, says Hiringa Energy.The environmental group wanted the court of appeal in Wellington to overturn a high court judgment which upheld a consent for Hiringa to build a $70 million windfarm and hydrogen plant.The plant is next to Ballance Agri-Nutrients fertiliser plant in Kapuni and Greenpeace objected to the plant being used initially to make urea. It a...