High electricity prices likely to persist despite downward pressure

Should it stay, should it go? The future of the Tiwai aluminium smelter is one factor keeping electricity prices high. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Wholesale electricity prices could remain persistently high, despite downward cost pressures because of some uncertainties about the future, say energy analysts.Both Forsyth Barr and Jarden pointed to high wholesale prices despite strong hydro storage, lower thermal generation costs (including lower carbon prices) and a growing pipeline of new generation development.Forsyth Barr said wholesale electricity prices in March were broadly the same as the month before, despite the downward price pressures and also overall demand dipping -1.3%.ASX fut...