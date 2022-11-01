See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes
Energy

High electricity prices rule out export hydrogen plant

Ian Llewellyn

Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 01 Nov 2022

High electricity prices rule out export hydrogen plant
Channel Infrastructure is still looking at a domestic hydrogen plan at Marsden Point. (Image: Channel)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 01 Nov 2022
RELATED
The high cost of electricity has ruled out the possibility of an export hydrogen facility in Northland, but work is continuing to look at a plant aimed at domestic use.Channel Infrastructure and Fortescue Future Industries’ feasibility study, looking at the potential of green hydrogen production in Northland, is complete. Green hydrogen is where renewable electricity is used to make hydrogen and not coal or gas generation.After looking at the possibility of production, storage, distribution and export of industrial-scale green hydrogen fr...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Listed Companies
Bathurst first-quarter 2023 earnings triple from last year
Greg Hurrell | Tue, 01 Nov 2022

Coal miner Bathurst says it is on track to reach its full-year 2023 earnings guidance as it posts strong first-quarter results on the back of high coal prices and a weak NZ dollar.

Finance
Time runs out for Pyne Gould Corp’s Torchlight fund
Riley Kennedy | Tue, 01 Nov 2022

The fund expired in May and no formal exit plan has been put to the partners.

Sport
All Blacks to play with ‘smart ball’ against Scots
Trevor McKewen | Tue, 01 Nov 2022

If you're not getting enough stats in your rugby, Gilbert and Sportable have got just the thing for you. 

Sponsored
Kiwibank helps purpose-driven Kiwi companies supercharge growth

New Zealand's first motor vehicle production company to mass produce vehicles for an international market at scale.

Sponsored
Quality childcare centres provide trusted returns for investors

It’s impressive how much of an impact quality childcare can have.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.