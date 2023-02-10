Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

How Vector weathered the last flood and prepares for the next

How Vector weathered the last flood and prepares for the next
Vector staff work to repair damage after a slip claimed a power pole on Tinopai Rd in Titirangi on Jan 30. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 10 Feb 2023
As the north prepares for another potential extreme weather event next week, in the form of Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle, Auckland’s electricity lines company boss, Simon Mackenzie, said it got through the recent floods due to good planning, hard work and a bit of luck.While thousands did lose power, the surprise is that the blackouts were not more widespread and longer lasting. The sheer volume of rain over a short period swamped stormwater systems and worsened already severe flooding which threatened to inundate electricity infrastructure...
Energy

Future electricty prices 'perplexing'

A Forsyth Barr analyst suspects some mispricing of wholesale electricity futures.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Markets

Earnings season forecast is for sunny results

Analysts say February reports will feature robust growth and few downgrades.

Dan Brunskill 5:00am
Transport

Axing the biofuels mandate was 'no surprise'

Reactions to the scrapping of the biofuels mandate bill have been mixed.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am

More Energy

Transport

Axing the biofuels mandate was 'no surprise'

Reactions to the scrapping of the biofuels mandate bill have been mixed.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Energy

Future electricty prices 'perplexing'

A Forsyth Barr analyst suspects some mispricing of wholesale electricity futures.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Energy

Largest solar farm planned for Christchurch airport's hydrogen future

Grid-scale solar is getting closer with this week's second announcement of a solar farm in Canterbury.

Greg Hurrell 09 Feb 2023
World

Where on Earth is big oil spending its $200b profit bonanza?

BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell and TotalEnergies are looking to their backyards.

The Economist 09 Feb 2023