How Vector weathered the last flood and prepares for the next

Vector staff work to repair damage after a slip claimed a power pole on Tinopai Rd in Titirangi on Jan 30. (Image: Getty)

As the north prepares for another potential extreme weather event next week, in the form of Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle, Auckland’s electricity lines company boss, Simon Mackenzie, said it got through the recent floods due to good planning, hard work and a bit of luck.While thousands did lose power, the surprise is that the blackouts were not more widespread and longer lasting. The sheer volume of rain over a short period swamped stormwater systems and worsened already severe flooding which threatened to inundate electricity infrastructure...