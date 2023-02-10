Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

How Vector weathered the last flood and prepares for the next

How Vector weathered the last flood and prepares for the next
Vector staff work to repair damage after a slip claimed a power pole on Tinopai Rd in Titirangi on Jan 30. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 10 Feb 2023
As the north prepares for another potential extreme weather event next week, in the form of Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle, Auckland’s electricity lines company boss, Simon Mackenzie, said it got through the recent floods due to good planning, hard work and a bit of luck.While thousands did lose power, the surprise is that the blackouts were not more widespread and longer lasting. The sheer volume of rain over a short period swamped stormwater systems and worsened already severe flooding which threatened to inundate electricity infrastructure...
Opinion

Bloomberg: When we'll know if rates have peaked

If NZ's central bank shrinks the size of its rate hikes, it’s a big deal.

Bloomberg 11:00am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, Feb 10, 2023

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Energy

Future electricity prices 'perplexing'

A Forsyth Barr analyst suspects some mispricing of wholesale electricity futures.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am

More Energy

News in Brief

Airlines bring in firepower to get hydrogen off the ground

Air NZ wants to see its first hydrogen-powered commercial demonstration flight by 2036.

Brent Melville 12:20pm
Transport

Axing the biofuels mandate was 'no surprise'

Reactions to the scrapping of the biofuels mandate bill have been mixed.

Greg Hurrell 5:00am
Energy

Future electricity prices 'perplexing'

A Forsyth Barr analyst suspects some mispricing of wholesale electricity futures.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Energy

Largest solar farm planned for Christchurch airport's hydrogen future

Grid-scale solar is getting closer with this week's second announcement of a solar farm in Canterbury.

Greg Hurrell 09 Feb 2023