Ignorance a barrier to electrification of homes, appliances, EECA survey shows

EECA is urging people to think about electricity instead of gas. (Image; Deposit Photos)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Sun, 21 Apr 2024
There are relatively low levels of understanding among homeowners of the benefits of electrifying household appliances, according to a survey.The study by the Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority (EECA) indicates there are several barriers turning homeowners away from replacing ageing appliances with more efficient electric alternatives.Despite the current and long-running history of high levels of renewables generating electricity, one-third of homeowners (33%) didn’t identify electricity as the cleanest energy source out of el...
