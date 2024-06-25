Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Importing LNG may solve gas supply issues for electricity sector: Meridian

Importing LNG may solve gas supply issues for electricity sector: Meridian
Neal Barclay says the market has to sort out gas supply issues. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 25 Jun 2024
Importing gas could be a viable option to get the electricity sector through supply constraints, Meridian Energy chief executive Neal Barclay says.Speaking to the company’s investors' day, Barclay outlined Meridian’s future path after the 20-year electricity supply deal to keep the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter open.Barclay said the deal had given the sector much-needed certainty, and investment in new generation from Meridian and others would now pick up.However, headwinds included the constrained gas supply.“We've se...
Share-trading platforms: trade barriers and light regulation
Opinion

David Chaplin: Share-trading platforms: trade barriers and light regulation

There are plenty of lightly regulated trading platforms to score a confetti hit in NZ.

David Chaplin 5:00am
Infrastructure

38% of small businesses struggling with power bills – CAC

Small businesses are feeling the pain of their electricity bills, according to the CAC.

Tom Raynel 5:00am
38% of small businesses struggling with power bills – CAC
Primary Sector

Receivers sell three farms out of mega dairy collapse

Group of firms head for liquidation after farms sell. 

Victoria Young 5:00am
Receivers sell three farms out of mega dairy collapse

More Energy

38% of small businesses struggling with power bills – CAC
Infrastructure

38% of small businesses struggling with power bills – CAC

Small businesses are feeling the pain of their electricity bills, according to the CAC.

Tom Raynel 5:00am
NZ needs to sell energy sector potential to global investors
Markets

NZ needs to sell energy sector potential to global investors

Meridian bullish on selling NZ to the world as hydrogen plans slip.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
$2b solar farm project aims to generate 15% of daytime electricity
Energy

$2b solar farm project aims to generate 15% of daytime electricity

The company is bucking trends by building before securing supply contracts.

Greg Hurrell 25 Jun 2024
Nuts removal brings Transpower pylon down
News in Brief

Nuts removal brings Transpower pylon down

Contractors blamed for pylon collapse that cut power to entire region. 

Staff reporters 24 Jun 2024