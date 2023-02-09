Menu
Largest solar farm planned for Christchurch airport's hydrogen future

(Image: Getty)
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 09 Feb 2023
A new 150-megawatt solar farm announced on Thursday will be New Zealand’s largest and is intended to put Christchurch airport at the forefront of the hydrogen economy.The solar farm will be built by Contact Energy and its partner, Lightsource BP, on a 300-hectare site near the airport’s runways, and have about 300,000 solar panels. The airport said in a statement the solar farm would have the same carbon offset benefit as planting about one and a quarter million native trees and shrubs. The announcement follows Genesis Ene...
