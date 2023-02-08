Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Lines companies' structures need a rethink

Lines companies' structures need a rethink
EY's Angela Ogier recently advised on the Eastland assets sale after a rethink about its purpose. (Image: Supplied)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 08 Feb 2023
Some electricity lines companies may have to rethink their ownership structures if they are going to make the investment decisions needed to decarbonise the economy without making the poorest even worse off, EY Oceania’s hydrogen and energy transition director, Angela Ogier, says.Ogier has an extensive background in infrastructure issues and recently advised on the sale of the lines company Eastland Network for $260 million from community trust-owned Eastland Group to Firstgas Group. Part of thinking about this was to free up money for co...
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Feb 8, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

Global dairy prices bounce in latest auction

Whole milk powder – which has the biggest influence on Fonterra’s milk price – was bought at an average US$3,329 a tonne.

Rebecca Howard 8:36am
Opinion

David Chaplin: Somewhere over the benchmark, fees fly high

A Russell NZ analysis follows criticism of performance fee practices.

David Chaplin 5:02am

More Energy

Primary Sector

Genesis, Fonterra working together to reduce coal usage

Genesis Energy will try replacing coal with biomass at Huntly on Feb 14 while Fonterra has a project to replace coal at its dairy plants.

Staff reporters 9:10am
Energy

Genesis buys big Canterbury solar farm site

Genesis Energy is on track to open its first large grid-scale solar farm next year.

Greg Hurrell 07 Feb 2023
Energy

Energy-from-waste proponents face off with Nimbys

Critics of a proposed energy-from-waste plant are worried about air quality.

Brent Melville 06 Feb 2023
Energy

Court action over 400% increase in charges

Buller Electricity's transmission charges will go from $400,000 to $2.4m.

Ian Llewellyn 03 Feb 2023