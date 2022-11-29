Making electricity retailers pay for power cuts an option

Electricity retailers suffer few consequences if the lights go out. The regulator says it may be time for a rethink. (Image: NZME)

Making retailers pay compensation if there is a power cut due to a lack of electricity generation is one of the ideas being floated by the Electricity Authority (EA) to get through the next few winters.The regulator is consulting on whether market rules need to change to get through periods of high demand.System operator Transpower has already warned the winter of 2024 could be tight. However, it is also worried that winter 2023 could put the system under pressure.The problem is not so much a lack of generation, but the right type of generation...