Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Making electricity retailers pay for power cuts an option

Making electricity retailers pay for power cuts an option
Electricity retailers suffer few consequences if the lights go out. The regulator says it may be time for a rethink. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 29 Nov 2022
Making retailers pay compensation if there is a power cut due to a lack of electricity generation is one of the ideas being floated by the Electricity Authority (EA) to get through the next few winters.The regulator is consulting on whether market rules need to change to get through periods of high demand.System operator Transpower has already warned the winter of 2024 could be tight. However, it is also worried that winter 2023 could put the system under pressure.The problem is not so much a lack of generation, but the right type of generation...
Listed Companies

FPH beats guidance as ‘triple-demic’ hits US

The company has warned that many customers were already stocked up on hospital products.

Dan Brunskill 10:25am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Property

Discounted Kiwi shares offer a healthy yield

With Kiwi Property shares closing at 91c on Friday, gross yield for a 33% taxpayer is 9.3%.

Jenny Ruth 5:00am

More Energy

Markets

Carbon tracking firm Cogo raises US$2.4m

The tech company wants to raise up to US$30m.

Oliver Lewis 23 Nov 2022
Energy

Minerals law changes disappoint

Miners say the government's focus on oil and gas is damaging the wider sector.

Ian Llewellyn 23 Nov 2022
Energy

Seeking gas mandates in a time of uncertainty

Mandates are sought to give certainty, but the political risk still looms large.

Ian Llewellyn 23 Nov 2022
Energy

Firstgas buys Eastland Network for $260m

Firstgas has continued its buying spree of local infrastructure firms. 

Greg Hurrell 22 Nov 2022