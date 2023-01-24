Menu
Mercury exec Julia Jack jumps ship to Kiwibank

Staff reporters
Tue, 24 Jan 2023
Mercury NZ’s chief marketing officer, Julia Jack, will leave the North Island power company before the end of April to take up a newly created role at state-owned lender Kiwibank. Jack joined Mercury in 2016 and helped the power company – then called Mighty River Power – through its shift to the single Mercury brand. She had spent more than a decade in senior consumer marketing roles at Vodafone New Zealand, including the rebranding of TelstraClear. “Julia has been instrumental in the ongoing evolution of the M...
Investigation

The firms that supplied NZ with critical antivirus gear

A BusinessDesk investigation shows the suppliers were military men, multinationals, Michelangelo … and 3M.

Murray Jones 10:10am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday Jan 24, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Opinion

Ian Powell: Smoke signals: the capers of the pro-vapers

Good public health measures are in direct conflict with the interests of Big Tobacco.

Ian Powell 9:09am

Energy

Genesis Energy reduces emissions and grows customers

The energy company saw favourable conditions in the second quarter.

Staff reporters 23 Jan 2023
Energy

New generation plans will break soil this year, says Forbar

Surging wholesale futures prices last year should ease in 2023, but wholesale spot prices will be volatile.

Greg Hurrell 23 Jan 2023
Primary Sector

Firms relieved as Todd Energy says CO2 plant back online

Todd Energy says the plant will be at 30% capacity by early February. 

Rebecca Howard 20 Jan 2023
News in Brief

NZ Oil & Gas announces Perth Basin agreement

New Zealand Oil & Gas (NZO) is joining forces with Australian stock exchange-listed energy firm Triangle Energy to execute a farming agreement that will allow the two companies to enter the Perth Basin.NZO has acquired a 25% interest in Triangle’s L7 and EP 437 northern Perth Bas...

Staff reporters 17 Jan 2023