Mercury operating profit jumps after acquisitions

Staff reporters
Tue, 21 Feb 2023
Mercury says its first-half earnings reflect its growing size, following its purchase of Trustpower’s retail arm in May 2022.It was just one of several growth initiatives. Auckland-based Mercury spent more than $1.7 billion buying Tilt Renewables’ New Zealand operations in 2021, Trustpower’s retail business in 2022 and building NZ’s biggest wind farm at Turitea in Manawatū.Operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and fair value adjustments (Ebitdaf) were up $209 million to $451m for the period...
Finance

Redcurrent owes just over $5m – liquidators

The report noted books and records were not kept up to date.

Riley Kennedy 9:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Primary Sector

It's not just about China for A2 Milk

Investors are interested in whether the company has made inroads in the US.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am