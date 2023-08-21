Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Mercury: the wind, the rain and the rejig

Mercury: the wind, the rain and the rejig
The ageing Karāpiro dam has been getting a makeover. (Image: Mercury)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 21 Aug 2023
Mercury’s annual result was dominated by wind and rain driving up generation, while the outlook was for new generation and, in particular, refurbishing existing plants.The wet year meant record inflows, resulting in 5,209 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of hydro generation, 28% higher than usual. The company spilt more than 1,000 GWh worth of water during the year to keep lake levels within their consented operating limits.Mercury generated 1,471 GWh through wind farms, an increase of 16%, with all its turbines at Turitea in Manawatū now fully...
Qantas hit by lawsuit over multibillion-dollar travel credits
Bloomberg

Qantas hit by lawsuit over multibillion-dollar travel credits

Qantas financially gained by retaining credits, the suit claims.

Bloomberg 3:14pm
Infrastructure

Chorus keeps in the black, despite economic squeeze

Inflation and extreme weather saw profit take a hit.

Ben Moore 10:40am
Chorus keeps in the black, despite economic squeeze
Markets

Rain and wind boost Mercury Energy's annual earnings

Mercury's hydro generation was 28% more than usual thanks to an unusually wet year.

Staff reporters 10:05am
Rain and wind boost Mercury Energy's annual earnings

More Energy

Rain and wind boost Mercury Energy's annual earnings
Markets

Rain and wind boost Mercury Energy's annual earnings

Mercury's hydro generation was 28% more than usual thanks to an unusually wet year.

Staff reporters 10:05am
ANZ plugs $250m into Lodestone Energy
News in Brief

ANZ plugs $250m into Lodestone Energy

The $250m will support Lodestone’s next solar developments.

Staff reporters 9:50am
Commerce Commission wants lines companies to report on network constraints
Law & Regulation

Commerce Commission wants lines companies to report on network constraints

Better information will help provide solutions, says the regulator.

Staff reporters 18 Aug 2023
Renewable electricity generation drives upwards
Energy

Renewable electricity generation drives upwards

Renewable generation rose to a record high of 95% in the last three months of 2022.

Ian Llewellyn 18 Aug 2023