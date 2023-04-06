Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Meridian deal a further sign Tiwai Pt smelter could stay open

Meridian deal a further sign Tiwai Pt smelter could stay open
The sun may not be setting on the Tiwai aluminium smelter. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 06 Apr 2023
Meridian Energy’s new deal with the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter on cutting back its electricity demand in times of need is another sign that a long-term deal to keep the smelter going is possible.As the country’s single largest electricity user, the future of the smelter is a crucial piece in the puzzle over how New Zealand’s energy sector develops in the coming decade.Whether it stays or goes will help define how much and what sort of new electricity generation is built and also where money on transmission lines will be spe...
Venturing outside your comfort zone
Opinion

Paul McBeth: Venturing outside your comfort zone

The deep-tech investment fund's fees seem steep, but it's an interesting idea.

Paul McBeth 12:00pm
Technology

First rocket-powered test flights for NZ's Dawn Aerospace

Dawn Aerospace makes one small step towards reusable spacecraft.

Greg Hurrell 11:50am
First rocket-powered test flights for NZ's Dawn Aerospace
Media

Government cash injection will make Radio NZ 'sustainable'

The investment will strengthen news and current affairs coverage through a free multimedia digital platform.

Daniel Dunkley 9:45am
Government cash injection will make Radio NZ 'sustainable'

More Energy

Tiwai and Meridian reach 'demand-response' deal to 2024
Energy

Tiwai and Meridian reach 'demand-response' deal to 2024

A deal for what happens after 2024 is still being negotiated.

Dileepa Fonseka 05 Apr 2023
Major electricity generators face new regulatory net
Law & Regulation

Major electricity generators face new regulatory net

Electricity gentailers face new scrutiny under Commerce Act changes.

Ian Llewellyn 05 Apr 2023
Amazon and Mercury make power deal
Energy

Amazon and Mercury make power deal

The 15-year deal is the latest in a series of power purchase agreements.

Ian Llewellyn 04 Apr 2023
NZ carbon price dips below $50
Policy

NZ carbon price dips below $50

NZ carbon prices are sagging back to prices last seen in 2021.

Ian Llewellyn 04 Apr 2023