Meridian deal a further sign Tiwai Pt smelter could stay open

The sun may not be setting on the Tiwai aluminium smelter. (Image: NZME)

Meridian Energy’s new deal with the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter on cutting back its electricity demand in times of need is another sign that a long-term deal to keep the smelter going is possible.As the country’s single largest electricity user, the future of the smelter is a crucial piece in the puzzle over how New Zealand’s energy sector develops in the coming decade.Whether it stays or goes will help define how much and what sort of new electricity generation is built and also where money on transmission lines will be spe...