Meridian, Woodside and Mitsui agree to develop hydrogen plant
Meridian boss Neil Barclay is pursuing a hydrogen plant as Contact drops out of the proposal. (Image: Meridian)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 29 Nov 2022
Meridian Energy has selected Woodside Energy as the preferred partner to move to the development stage of the proposed Southern Green Hydrogen project in Southland.Meridian said in a statement a final investment decision will follow the development stage.Woodside was one of two left in a shortlist as Meridian and Contact Energy looked to develop an export-scale hydrogen plant.Contact decided not to continue to the next phase of the project as a development partner, but indicated an interest in continuing to support the project as a potential el...
