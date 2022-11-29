Meridian, Woodside and Mitsui agree to develop hydrogen plant

Meridian boss Neil Barclay is pursuing a hydrogen plant as Contact drops out of the proposal. (Image: Meridian)

Meridian Energy has selected Woodside Energy as the preferred partner to move to the development stage of the proposed Southern Green Hydrogen project in Southland.Meridian said in a statement a final investment decision will follow the development stage.Woodside was one of two left in a shortlist as Meridian and Contact Energy looked to develop an export-scale hydrogen plant.Contact decided not to continue to the next phase of the project as a development partner, but indicated an interest in continuing to support the project as a potential el...