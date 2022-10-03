Methanex investment indicates a desire to stay in NZ

See full details
Methanex's Waitara plant remains idle due to a lack of gas, but the multinational remains willing to spend. (Image: Supplied)
Methanex is spending an estimated $10-$15 million reducing carbon emissions at its Motunui facility in Taranaki, indicating it intends to remain in New Zealand as long as it makes sense and policy settings allow it.The Canadian-based company refused to disclose the exact expenditure but said the “multi-million-dollar investment will involve improving the technology in the facility’s distillation columns over the next 12 months”.The efficiency improvements would provide an economic payback within two years, with the potential t...

