Energy

Methanex reviewing NZ operations as gas crunch hits production

Methanex has been mothballing operations. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 05 Aug 2024
Methanex New Zealand’s parent company is reviewing how it operates in this country.It is running at less than half capacity because of a lack of gas and is likely to do so for the foreseeable future, losing hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.The global methanol producer’s latest operational update said NZ produced 178,000 tonnes in the second quarter of 2024 compared with 277,000 tonnes in the first quarter of 2024.Capacity at its Motunui plant was 430,000 tonnes of methanol for the three months ending June. The company...
