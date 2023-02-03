Minnow company goes to court over 400% increase in transmission charge

Buller says the sheer scale of transmission charges will hurt already struggling West Coasters. (Image: Getty)

Minnow lines company Buller Electricity is taking government electricity agencies to court over a more than 400% increase in the transmission fees it must pay.Transpower recently completed the reform of the ‘transmission pricing methodology' (TPM) under new guidelines set by the Electricity Authority (EA) as the regulator.The TPM divides up who pays for the $830 million a year it takes to run the national grid. The new methodology is intended to represent the costs and benefits of the transmission system more fairly. Before this, the...