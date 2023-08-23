Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

More small businesses finding it harder to pay power bills

More small businesses finding it harder to pay power bills
Paying the power bills is getting harder. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 23 Aug 2023
According to a survey, an increasing number of small businesses and households say power bills are putting pressure on their finances.The Kantar Public study commissioned by the Consumer Advocacy Council said more than one in four small businesses (28%) say power bills are putting them under financial pressure, up from 21% in the first survey in the series taken in December 2022.This is not near the levels of pressure that households report, with 65% of residential consumers expressing concern, up from 58% in December.Kantar Publ...
Queenstown Airport flying high with record $15.5m dividend
Infrastructure

Queenstown Airport flying high with record $15.5m dividend

The dividend equates to a fillip of $390 per Queenstown ratepayer, the airport says.

Brent Melville 1:35pm
Infrastructure

Channel ups guidance on improving outlook

The company expects stronger than previously forecast earnings this year.

Ian Llewellyn 11:30am
Channel ups guidance on improving outlook
Policy

Cabinet makes initial steps to regulate carbon markets

Financial Markets Authority to regulate carbon trading.

Ian Llewellyn 10:00am
Cabinet makes initial steps to regulate carbon markets

More Energy

Channel ups guidance on improving outlook
Infrastructure

Channel ups guidance on improving outlook

The company expects stronger than previously forecast earnings this year.

Ian Llewellyn 11:30am
Christchurch airport solar park a step closer
Infrastructure

Christchurch airport solar park a step closer

The airport has lodged consent applications for its planned 150MW solar farm.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Mercury: the wind, the rain and the rejig
Energy

Mercury: the wind, the rain and the rejig

Wind and rain dominate earnings, as the company looks to expand generation.

Ian Llewellyn 21 Aug 2023
Rain and wind boost Mercury Energy's annual earnings
Markets

Rain and wind boost Mercury Energy's annual earnings

Mercury's hydro generation was 28% more than usual thanks to an unusually wet year.

Staff reporters 21 Aug 2023