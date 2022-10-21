See full details
New energy strategy to chart changes out to 2050

Oliver Lewis

Fri, 21 Oct 2022

Energy and resources minister Megan Woods has released the terms of reference for a new energy strategy. (Image: Getty)
Oliver Lewis
The government has released the terms of reference for an energy strategy looking at changes out to 2050, the target year for New Zealand to be at net-zero emissions. Energy and resources minister Megan Woods released the document on Friday, calling it a day of celebration as the country got closer to achieving its goals. “Planning for future energy shocks and strengthening our economic position within a greening global economy, means we need a strong evidence base and to chart the path for a future-proofed energy system,”...

Environment
What Upton and Rumsfeld have in common - fear of the unknown unknowns
Ian Llewellyn | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

The latest report on the state of environmental reporting and policy reveals Simon Upton as both a Cassandra and an eternal optimist. 

Sport
Business of Sport: is Izzy about to top Steve Adams as NZ’s highest-paid sports star?
Trevor McKewen | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

UFC champ Israel Adesanya is breathing down the NBA star's neck.

Finance
Mainfreight climbs 6.2% on upbeat earnings outlook
Riley Kennedy | Fri, 21 Oct 2022

The company expects revenue to be up 32% in the first-half of the March year.

