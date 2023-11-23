Menu
Next winter blackout risk increased by geothermal delay, Transpower says

Delays to a geothermal plant worry electricity system operator. (Image: Contact)
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 23 Nov 2023
The risk of electricity blackouts next winter has significantly increased because of delays in building a new geothermal plant, Transpower says.The system operator’s latest update to its electricity risk curve scenarios (ERCs) – a measure of a potential shortfall between demand and supply – showed risks for next winter had grown since October when it was already expressing concerns.“Contact has announced a delay to the commissioning of their Tauhara B geothermal plant from Q1 to Q3, 2024. Tauhara B running at full capaci...
