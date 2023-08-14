Menu
No solar farm for Channel Infrastructure as it works to reduce electricity costs

Marsden Point will not be hosting a solar farm in the near future. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 14 Aug 2023
Plans to build a solar farm at Marsden Point have been put on the back burner for now as Channel Infrastructure makes some gains in reducing electricity costs.Last year, former Channel chief executive Naomi James raised the possibility of the former oil refiner going off the national electricity grid as it battled with Transpower and the local lines company over connection charges.As part of this plan, it looked at building its consented 30 megawatts (MW) solar farm on its Marsden Point site.Since then, the company has completed its move from o...
Contact Energy takes an $84m profit hit from gas storage writedown
Contact Energy takes an $84m profit hit from gas storage writedown

Heavy rainfall contributed to the gentailer's lowest-ever thermal generation.

Staff reporters 9:52am
Monday, August 14, 2023

Do you have what it takes to beat our Quizmaster's 10-question quiz?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
The Reserve Bank will watch, worry and wait

No change expected in the OCR this week. 

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
