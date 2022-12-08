Menu
Northern Coromandel gets virtual power plant via solar and battery power

Staff reporters
Thu, 08 Dec 2022
A new one-megawatt (MW) virtual power plant made from networked solar and battery power will provide peak electricity in the northern Coromandel region.The project is a joint venture between electricity distributor Powerco and solarZero, an energy services company that provides home solar generation and battery storage. The system will be made up of hundreds of community-based smart energy storage and solar generation systems in homes across the region. SolarZero won the contract with Powerco after a competitive tender. The partnershi...
Fonterra units jump on earnings guidance

Fonterra units jumped up 6% earlier in the day over its positive earnings guidance.

Ella Somers 5:58pm
Downer earnings overstated by up to $40m

The total impact was spread across the 2020 to 2023 financial years, the company says.

Dan Brunskill 1:15pm
Motu: govt's Warmer Homes delivers up to $7.49 for every $1

Motu’s study of the government’s warmer homes programme found it delivered significantly more than it cost as well as improving people’s wellbeing.

Jenny Ruth 11:00am