NZ green investment fund to finance dairy farm solar power

Solagri is focused on providing solar generation to NZ farms. (Image: Solagri)
Greg Hurrell
Greg Hurrell
Thu, 01 Dec 2022
New Zealand Green Investment Finance (NZGIF) will lend $10 million in Solagri Energy to help install solar energy generation on dairy farms.The deal announced on Thursday will provide solar as a service with no upfront costs for the farm.NZGIF is providing a $10m debt facility to Solagri which is expected to help finance about 120 solar installations over the next three years. NZGIF estimates this would help avoid around 36,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions over the life of the assets.Solagri Energy retains ownership of the sola...
