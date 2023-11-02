Menu
NZers put the kettle on as All Blacks were losing the Rugby World Cup final
As South Africa celebrated, New Zealanders switched off. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 02 Nov 2023
Electricity demand in New Zealand surged during the half-time break of the Rugby World Cup final on Sunday with the equivalent of about 90,000 kettles being turned on.An analysis by electricity system operator Transpower showed a lot of interest in the match, though also an indication that many people preferred a sleep-in as the All Blacks lost 12-11 to South Africa in France.The electricity load ramped up earlier, faster and higher than usual for a Sunday morning during the final as people prepared themselves for the game.Right before kick-off...
