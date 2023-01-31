Onslow debate is one-sided: Upton

Simon Upton says energy strategy timeframe too long with important decisions driving the future happening now. (Image: PCE)

The government’s timeframe to develop an energy strategy is too long considering the number of urgent issues the sector is grappling with, says environment commissioner Simon Upton.The parliamentary commissioner for the environment released a letter written to energy minister Megan Woods in which he welcomed her developing a whole-of-system energy strategy.However, Upton urged her to move more swiftly as the sector and policymakers deal with a range of separate, but often linked issues, each of which could shape the direction of the futur...