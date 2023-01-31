Menu
Onslow debate is one-sided: Upton

Simon Upton says energy strategy timeframe too long with important decisions driving the future happening now. (Image: PCE)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 31 Jan 2023
The government’s timeframe to develop an energy strategy is too long considering the number of urgent issues the sector is grappling with, says environment commissioner Simon Upton.The parliamentary commissioner for the environment released a letter written to energy minister Megan Woods in which he welcomed her developing a whole-of-system energy strategy.However, Upton urged her to move more swiftly as the sector and policymakers deal with a range of separate, but often linked issues, each of which could shape the direction of the futur...
Energy

Govt policy driving power shortage

The electricity sector is working on peak-demand shortfall solutions.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Energy

Electricity grid survived flood with one near-miss

A North shore substation was flooded but survived Friday's deluge.

Ian Llewellyn 30 Jan 2023
Energy

Gas bodies merge for united voice

The Gas Association and the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association are to merge and become GasNZ.

Ian Llewellyn 30 Jan 2023
Energy

Vector dealing with widespread damage to electricity network

Extreme weather brought down towers as the storm hit the electricity network in Auckland.

Ian Llewellyn 28 Jan 2023