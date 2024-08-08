Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Pan Pac shutters operations due to energy prices

Pan Pac shutters operations due to energy prices
Pan Pac's Whirinaki plant. (Image: Supplied)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 08 Aug 2024
Pan Pac Forest Products is seriously throttling back production due to soaring wholesale electricity prices.The Hawke’s Bay company said the massive hike in electricity prices since Saturday has made it unviable for the company to produce its export pulp product.“Pulp production will have to remain on hold until electricity prices come down,” Pan Pac managing director Tony Clifford said.“Our pulp is exported to customers in India and China predominately.“However, the cost of electricity now far outweighs any profit...
Revaluations continue to impact Vital Healthcare
Property

Revaluations continue to impact Vital Healthcare

Vital Healthcare made a $101m loss for the year, with property revaluations contributing.

Tom Raynel 4:00pm
Retail

Foodstuffs North Island fined $3.25m in covenants case

ComCom chair John Small said the judgement should act as a deterrent to businesses.

Gregor Thompson 3:20pm
Foodstuffs North Island fined $3.25m in covenants case
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk: Thursday, August 08

Do you have the smarts to answer all ten questions correctly?

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk: Thursday, August 08

More Energy

Manawa Energy blames defaulting retail company for earnings guidance downgrade
Markets

Manawa Energy blames defaulting retail company for earnings guidance downgrade

The independent hydro generator has also been hit by dry and calm weather.

Staff reporters 11:10am
Manufacturers call for 'urgent' Govt help with 'energy crisis'
Primary Sector

Manufacturers call for 'urgent' Govt help with 'energy crisis'

High energy prices are undermining the competitiveness of the sector, ministers told.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Echelon Resources digs into Australia
Markets

Echelon Resources digs into Australia

While NZ suffers a gas shortage, Australian states are signing gas deals.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Govt considering importing LNG as dire energy shortfall bites
Energy

Govt considering importing LNG as dire energy shortfall bites

Brown also called on Labour to form a bipartisan approach to restore confidence.

Ian Llewellyn 07 Aug 2024