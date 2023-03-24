Port Taranaki to be scoped for future offshore wind industry

An offshore wind farm in Germany using Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners tech. (Image: Supplied)

The development of an offshore wind industry in New Zealand has received a boost with a new agreement on developing Port Taranaki for future ventures.The Taranaki Offshore Partnership (TOP) has signed an agreement with Port Taranaki and global offshore wind company BlueFloat Energy (BFE) to work out how the port can serve as a hub for the industry.TOP is a joint venture between the NZ Super Fund and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.The port has long been the service hub for the Taranaki offshore oil and gas industry.The agreement is for...