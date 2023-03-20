Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Rejuvenating ageing hydro generation will cost millions

Rejuvenating ageing hydro generation will cost millions
The Maraetai hydro scheme on the Waikato River. (Image: Mercury)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 20 Mar 2023
The age of New Zealand’s hydro generation fleet and the cost of keeping it running and improving performance has been highlighted in Mercury’s recent investment day.The major generator/retailer outlined its plans for the future, which include reinvestment in existing assets. These include its hydro stations, which dominate the Taupō catchment and the Waikato River.In all, it has nine dam structures on the Waikato hydro system aged 60 to 97 years.About $350 million will be spent on hydro rejuvenation over the next 15 years, which Mer...
Nats need change of attitude on climate – Greens
Politics

Nats need change of attitude on climate – Greens

Green MP Julie Anne Genter sees little prospect of a coalition deal with National.  

Greg Hurrell 10:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 20, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 20, 2023
Primary Sector

Ireland's agriculture minister sees synergies with NZ

Ireland’s minister of agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, spent a week in NZ.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Ireland's agriculture minister sees synergies with NZ

More Energy

Contact considers green bond issue
News in Brief

Contact considers green bond issue

The energy company would use any proceeds to fund finance renewable generation and other green assets.

Staff reporters 10:50am
Firstgas Group has OIO green light to buy Eastland Network
News in Brief

Firstgas Group has OIO green light to buy Eastland Network

Lines company Eastland Network will be renamed Firstlight Network when Firstgas acquires it at the end of this month.

Greg Hurrell 17 Mar 2023
Critics say Onslow is essentially dead
Infrastructure

Critics say Onslow is essentially dead

Onslow is still a possible $16 billion solution to NZ's energy needs, says Megan Woods.

Ian Llewellyn 17 Mar 2023
Onslow now estimated to cost over $15 billion
Infrastructure

Onslow now estimated to cost over $15 billion

A pumped hydro scheme at Lake Onslow was originally estimated at $4 billion.

Ian Llewellyn 16 Mar 2023