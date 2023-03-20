Menu
Rejuvenating aging hydro generation will costs millions

The Maraetai hydro scheme on the Waikato River. (Image: Mercury)
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 20 Mar 2023
The age of New Zealand’s hydro generation fleet and the cost of keeping it running and improving performance has been highlighted in Mercury’s recent investment day.The major generator/retailer outlined its plans for the future, which include reinvestment in existing assets. These include its hydro stations, which dominate the Taupō catchment and the Waikato River.In all, it has nine dam structures on the Waikato hydro system aged 60 to 97 years.About $350 million will be spent on hydro rejuvenation over the next 15 years, which Mer...
