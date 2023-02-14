Scramble for Hawke's Bay power fix

Flooding on the Tūtaekurī River, which has flooded a substation, cutting power to Hawke's Bay and Gisborne. (Image: Getty)

The electricity industry is exploring two main options to restore power to the Hawke's Bay and Gisborne regions, which face days, if not weeks, without power after the flooding of a crucial substation at Redclyffe, near Napier.The outage comes at a key time for fruit and vegetable harvesting and processing and leaves more than 200,000 people in the region without electricity. Mobile phone coverage in the area is also affected, hampering efforts to restore service.Contact Energy chief executive Mike Fuge told BusinessDesk that the concept of...