Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Energy

Seeking gas mandates in a time of uncertainty

Seeking gas mandates in a time of uncertainty
The question of mandates now has to include measuring political risk. (Image: Depositphotos)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 23 Nov 2022
GasNZ is pushing for a mandate for ‘renewable’ gases despite the National party’s stance casting doubt over the political longevity of such policy tools.The sector representative group is one of many working with the government to form the Gas Transition Plan. This plan is looking at how to deal with the problems caused by the long-term phasing-out of gas.This includes ending gas use entirely in some areas, with electrification, but also replacing natural gas and LPG, partially or entirely, with renewable gases such as hy...
Primary Sector

Ngāi Tahu suing Māori fisheries trustee

Ngāi Tahu says the trustee upended a settlement that took more than a decade to negotiate.

Jem Traylen 6:00am
Opinion

David Chaplin: The crypto-Fomo fail

What’s a quarter of a billion dollars here and there?

David Chaplin 5:00am
Finance

Term deposits to rise as FLP ends

The NZ economy could be facing a 100 basis point rate increase.

Dan Brunskill 5:00am

More Energy

Energy

Firstgas buys Eastland Network for $260m

Firstgas has continued its buying spree of local infrastructure firms. 

Greg Hurrell 22 Nov 2022
Energy

Tiwai power deal likely to be settled

A new electricity contract with multiple suppliers is on the cards.

Ian Llewellyn 21 Nov 2022
Energy

Restart gas exploration to help keep the lights on, industry says

Ditch the ban on offshore exploration, says NZOG's Andrew Jefferies.

Greg Hurrell 21 Nov 2022
Energy

Infratil wants a second Aussie Tilt

Infratil is waiting to see if investment cases for NZ renewable projects stack up.

Ian Llewellyn 18 Nov 2022