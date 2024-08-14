Menu
Société Générale tops up NZ Solar Finance programme with $130m

The costs of solar panels and batteries have fallen 60% in a year. (Image: NZME)
Greg Hurrell
Wed, 14 Aug 2024
New Zealand Green Investment Finance has made a second debt issuance for its Solar Finance programme, bringing the total fund up to $365 million.European Bank Société Générale has topped up the fund with a $130m investment. The programme was launched in September last year with $90m invested from Natixis Investment Managers and First Sentier Investors. NZ Green Investment Finance (NZGIF) has invested $145m into the programme.Société Générale had acted as facilitator for the...
