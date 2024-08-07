Menu
Stress in energy markets could continue to 2026, investment needed

Maui's gas production has continued to decline. (Image: NZME)
Ian Llewellyn
Wed, 07 Aug 2024
The gas regulator has warned that stressed energy market conditions are likely to continue next year and potentially into 2026 as well, with major investment needed to find a solution.A gas shortage is pushing up prices not only for gas but also electricity prices, and the effect is flowing through to the wider economy, with the country’s largest energy users throttling back production. Gas and electricity users are facing similar challenges, with some calling for Government intervention.The Gas Industry Company said in its quarterly...
