The big wet sinks electricity prices but volatility increases

Energy

Hydro lakes' cup runneth over. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Fri, 09 Jun 2023
Hydro generation broke records in May as wet weather swelled hydro lakes, driving down average wholesale electricity prices, but increasing price volatility, say sector analysts.Forsyth Barr’s latest look at the energy sector is titled ‘Hydro waves sinks prices’. It also lists new records as the wet conditions around the country prevalent for the past 10 months continued.Hydro generation market share was 78%, up 620 basis points on the old record set six months ago in November 2022.Total hydro generation was a new May rec...
Policy

Winter is here and the electricity sector says it is as ready as it can be.

Ian Llewellyn 8:00am
