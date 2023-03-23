Menu
The hydrogen dream – a tale of two countries

For five years, a company has been trying to build a hydrogen industry in Taranaki. It's finding Australia more welcoming. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 23 Mar 2023
As many countries race to build a hydrogen sector, a New Plymouth-based hydrogen company is finding it easier to get up to speed in Australia as it awaits a hearing in the latest legal challenge against its work in New Zealand.Hiringa Energy recently won millions of dollars from the New South Wales government to build an electrolyser to make green hydrogen, which will be partly used to make fertiliser for a cotton farm.Back in NZ, it's awaiting a court of appeal hearing in May opposing a fast-track consent for an originally budgeted $70 mil...
Gluckman: Science reforms a 'missed opportunity'
Policy

Gluckman: Science reforms a 'missed opportunity'

Both major parties have put off funding science properly, says the NZ scientist.

Greg Hurrell 2:00pm
Infrastructure

Flood and cyclone insurance claims top $1 billion

Insurance claims and payments will continue to rise.

Pattrick Smellie 12:36pm
Cars

Charging ahead: $400m into EV network to cope with demand

NZ is lagging behind the rest of the world in EV charger delivery.

Brent Melville 12:00pm
