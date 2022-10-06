See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Energy

There is a way to solve the hydrogen or smelter dilemma: Meridian

Ian Llewellyn

Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 06 Oct 2022

There is a way to solve the hydrogen or smelter dilemma: Meridian
The electricity sector may be sceptical about the Tiwai smelter's commitment to NZ, but it could operate alongside hydrogen, says Meridian. (Image: NZAS)
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Thu, 06 Oct 2022
RELATED
A $2 billion hydrogen-production plant in Southland could run alongside the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter, but there would be timing issues to manage electricity supply with demand.Guy Waipara, Meridian’s generation and natural resources manager, told a Sharesies’ Shared Lunch webinar that the company’s joint venture with Contact will name a final development partner for the project by the end of the year.He said they were looking at a proposed 600 megawatt-capacity hydrogen-production facility. This would be close in size to...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
Interest rates still talk of the town on NZ's market
Ella Somers | Thu, 06 Oct 2022

 Australasian monetary decisions are still very much the topic of conversation for NZ's market.

Listed Companies
Synlait Milk's bond catches some market interest
Rebecca Howard | Thu, 06 Oct 2022

The market may be coming round to the view that the company's prospects look more solid. 

Primary Sector
Mid Canterbury farm infected with new strain of M. Bovis
Riley Kennedy | Thu, 06 Oct 2022

The new strain was found on one of the four infected farms in Mid Canterbury and testing will be boosted over summer.

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.