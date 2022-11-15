Menu
Threat of petrol price intervention is needed, says Treasury

High petrol prices and fears the new wholesale market will not solve it are behind the new bill. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 15 Nov 2022
Legislation allowing the Commerce Commission to set prices in the wholesale petrol market has been introduced into parliament as the Treasury says the threat of regulation is justified, despite some risks.The Fuel Industry Amendment Bill follows government decisions last week around biofuels, strategic oil reserves and other matters. The bill only covers the price-setting regulatory backstop powers.In 2010, the Fuel Industry Act introduced a terminal gate pricing (TGP) regime, which requires wholesale terminal storage suppliers to post a daily...
Markets Free

Property stocks weaker as market rises slightly

Reinz’s national house price index gained 0.2% from September.

Ella Somers 5:59pm
Environment

Industry voice built into new RMA package

Industry groups are relieved that their voices must be heard when long-term regional plans are being created.

Pattrick Smellie 1:26pm
Environment

RMA reform package: key elements

The reforms aim to produce faster economic development.

Pattrick Smellie 1:14pm

Infrastructure

Infratil keeps $1.43b firepower

Infratil's manager’s incentive fees from the international portfolio fell 5.2%.

Jenny Ruth 11:01am
Energy

Unions want windfall tax

Unions say the gentailers have delivered billions in excess dividends to shareholders.

Ian Llewellyn 14 Nov 2022
News in Brief Free

‘Surprise’ new CEO for Channel Infrastructure

Manawa Energy's general manager will be Channel Infrastructure's new chief executive in 2023 – much to the surprise of Manawa Energy.

Staff reporters 14 Nov 2022
Energy

Electricity leaders want Transpower transformed

Those considering reform think the system operator role should be split from Transpower. 

Ian Llewellyn 14 Nov 2022