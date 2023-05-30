Menu
Tiwai Point talks bogged down in technical detail

NZ aluminium destined for use in catalytic converters in the US. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Tue, 30 May 2023
Chris Blenkiron likens the Tiwai Point smelter negotiations to “buying a house from the five different people who own your house, but those people aren’t allowed to talk to each other”.Blenkiron, who stepped into the role of chief executive at NZ Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) last February, has been tasked with tidying up the operations. The gig includes presiding over an expensive remediation job, last costed at a whopping $687 million for the smelter’s parent, multinational mining group Rio Tinto. All going well...
Show us the evidence: accountants on trust tax rise
Policy

Show us the evidence: accountants on trust tax rise

Taxpayers spent time and money on trust disclosures that the government hasn't used.

Pattrick Smellie 1:41pm
Economy

Building consents continue to decline

For the 12 months to the end of April, consents were down by 9.3%.

Staff reporters 11:59am
Building consents continue to decline
Economy

Auditor tags Trade Window accounts but firm confident

The company needs a lot of things to go right over the next 12 months.

Paul McBeth 9:55am
Auditor tags Trade Window accounts but firm confident

Contact powers up Microsoft in 10-year deal
News in Brief

Contact powers up Microsoft in 10-year deal

Contact is kicking on with plans to decarbonise industry.

Staff reporters 25 May 2023
Mercury fined $279,500 for misleading customers
Retail

Mercury fined $279,500 for misleading customers

Almost all customers have been refunded. 

Staff reporters 25 May 2023
Malaysia's Matahio Energy completes acquisition of Taranaki oil and gas licences
News in Brief

Malaysia's Matahio Energy completes acquisition of Taranaki oil and gas licences

Matahio Energy aims to fully replace its current oil and gas reserves in Taranaki.

Staff reporters 24 May 2023
Warnings of electricity blackouts this winter
Editor's Picks

Warnings of electricity blackouts this winter

Peak demand has been rising more quickly than overall electricity demand.

Ian Llewellyn 23 May 2023