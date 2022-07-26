See full details
Energy

To meet mandate, Z will re-import NZ stockfeed as biofuel

Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 26 Jul 2022

To meet mandate, Z will re-import NZ stockfeed as biofuel
The country's largest fuel retailer will have to import biofuels to meet their mandated use. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 26 Jul 2022
Z Energy’s decision to permanently close its biofuel plant means there will be an unusual supply chain to meet the government’s coming mandate on the ‘green’ fuel use – with the feedstock exported from New Zealand, refined overseas and then re-imported. Singapore is one of the larger producers of biofuel, partly due to subsidies and a beneficial policy-setting regime. Singapore imports tallow and other biofuel feedstock, including from NZ, and turns it into biofuel and exports it. NZ will be an incre...

