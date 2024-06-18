Menu
Transpower goes into sales process for emsTradepoint

Gas markets are tight and getting tighter. (Image: Getty)
Ian Llewellyn
Tue, 18 Jun 2024
Transpower has confirmed it has several expressions of interest in taking over its unwanted subsidiary, emsTradepoint, which runs the only wholesale gas trading platform in the country.In early June, the state-owned enterprise said it would be closing down EMS in September as it was not a core business.EMS runs a secondary carbon market, and the gas platform, with some in the sector surprised at the move when the gas supply is so tight, and regulators have warned that many users were finding it difficult to renew contracts.Transpower said more...
