Energy

Transpower hits pause on 427% hike in Buller Electricity transmission fees

(Image: Depositphotos)
Greg Hurrell
Fri, 24 Feb 2023
South Island lines company Buller Electricity (BEL) has won some breathing space over a 427% increase in transmission charges ahead of its legal challenge to the fees.This comes after the West Coast company had already notified electricity retailers of price increases. It's now asking those retailers to re-adjust their prices in line with BEL’s interim reduction in transmission fees.It had launched a judicial review in the high court over vastly higher transmission charges it's facing under new guidelines set by the Electricity Au...
Markets

Port of Tauranga posts profit ahead of automation and expansion

The company is looking for a partner for its automation project and to add a new berth.

Dileepa Fonseka 1:00pm
Infrastructure

Summerset lifts underlying annual profit 21.5%

 Summerset reported $236.5 million in free cash flow in 2022, possibly to highlight the difference between it and industry pioneer Ryman Healthcare.

Jenny Ruth 10:10am
Primary Sector

Fonterra lowers gate price, collection forecasts

Fonterra attributes this to decreased demand in China and the impacts of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Staff reporters 10:08am

More Energy

Energy

Biomass can fire Huntly power station

A trial using biomass shows it's technically possible for it to replace coal.

Ian Llewellyn 23 Feb 2023
Energy

Rethinking the energy trilemma after Gabrielle

Both Vector and Mercury reported half-year results yesterday, but much of the focus was on Gabrielle and the storm's implications for the future.

Ian Llewellyn 22 Feb 2023
Energy

Mercury Energy has a wet, wet, wet result

The gentailer's half-year results have been dominated by rain.

Ian Llewellyn 21 Feb 2023
Listed Companies

Vector's half year profits down in 'challenging' environment

Increased electricity and gas revenue drove increased earnings for the Dec 2022 half-year.

Greg Hurrell 21 Feb 2023