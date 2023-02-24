Transpower hits pause on 427% hike in Buller Electricity transmission fees

(Image: Depositphotos)

South Island lines company Buller Electricity (BEL) has won some breathing space over a 427% increase in transmission charges ahead of its legal challenge to the fees.This comes after the West Coast company had already notified electricity retailers of price increases. It's now asking those retailers to re-adjust their prices in line with BEL’s interim reduction in transmission fees.It had launched a judicial review in the high court over vastly higher transmission charges it's facing under new guidelines set by the Electricity Au...